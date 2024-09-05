Here are 25 black and white photos from across the Mansfield area…
Do you recognise anyone or remember the events featured?
1. Kirkby community
The opening of the new Meridian factory in Kirkby, 1973. Photo: National World
2. Annesley lads
Annesley School Cricket team, 1990. Photo: National World
3. Forest Town faces
Forest Town Junior School's performance of Rumpelstiltskin in 1981. Photo: National World
4. Before Four Seasons Shopping Centre
Buildings were demolished to make way for the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield town. Photo: National World