Photos: Mansfield captured in 25 'black and white' retro photos

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 12:50 BST
Here are 25 miscellaneous black and white images taken across the Mansfield area in the last sixty years.

Here are 25 black and white photos from across the Mansfield area…

Do you recognise anyone or remember the events featured?

The opening of the new Meridian factory in Kirkby, 1973.

1. Kirkby community

The opening of the new Meridian factory in Kirkby, 1973. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Annesley School Cricket team, 1990.

2. Annesley lads

Annesley School Cricket team, 1990. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Forest Town Junior School's performance of Rumpelstiltskin in 1981.

3. Forest Town faces

Forest Town Junior School's performance of Rumpelstiltskin in 1981. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Buildings were demolished to make way for the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield town.

4. Before Four Seasons Shopping Centre

Buildings were demolished to make way for the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield town. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield