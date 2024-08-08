PHOTOS: Mansfield and Ashfield students collecting GCSE results in the 2000s

By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Aug 2024, 18:31 GMT
It's exam results time again, with hundreds of students across Mansfield and Ashfield anxiously awaiting their GCSE results this month. Will we be seeing more happy faces like these?

Here are 12 photos from your Chad 2000s archive…

Ashfield School pupils celebrate their GCSE results on Tuesday. Pictured L to R are; then 16 year olds, Sade Corbett, Sophie Kingswood, Sarah Keightley, Bethany Andrews, Jessica Stones, Abby Holbrook and Nikki Looms.

1. Ashfield School pupils celebrate their GCSE results

Ashfield School pupils celebrate their GCSE results on Tuesday. Pictured L to R are; then 16 year olds, Sade Corbett, Sophie Kingswood, Sarah Keightley, Bethany Andrews, Jessica Stones, Abby Holbrook and Nikki Looms. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
Students at Sutton Centre College celebrate their GCSE results, pictured L to R are; Adam Graney, Matthew Parry, Brett Howell, Daniel Jones, and Daniel Gronbach.

2. Sutton Centre College

Students at Sutton Centre College celebrate their GCSE results, pictured L to R are; Adam Graney, Matthew Parry, Brett Howell, Daniel Jones, and Daniel Gronbach. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
Tears of joy for Kirsty Meakin as she opens her great GCSE results. 2009.

3. Tears of joy

Tears of joy for Kirsty Meakin as she opens her great GCSE results. 2009. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Four of Manor School's pupils celebrate their success in their GCSEs at the school in 2006. Pictured from the left are Jessica Street, Kate Filiman Helen Thornewell and Robert Calladine.

4. Manor School

Four of Manor School's pupils celebrate their success in their GCSEs at the school in 2006. Pictured from the left are Jessica Street, Kate Filiman Helen Thornewell and Robert Calladine. Photo: Roger Grayson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldChad
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice