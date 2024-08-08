PHOTOS: Mansfield and Ashfield students collecting GCSE results in the 2000s

1. Ashfield School pupils celebrate their GCSE results
Ashfield School pupils celebrate their GCSE results on Tuesday. Pictured L to R are; then 16 year olds, Sade Corbett, Sophie Kingswood, Sarah Keightley, Bethany Andrews, Jessica Stones, Abby Holbrook and Nikki Looms. Photo: Jane Hilton
2. Sutton Centre College
Students at Sutton Centre College celebrate their GCSE results, pictured L to R are; Adam Graney, Matthew Parry, Brett Howell, Daniel Jones, and Daniel Gronbach. Photo: Jane Hilton
3. Tears of joy
Tears of joy for Kirsty Meakin as she opens her great GCSE results. 2009. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Manor School
Four of Manor School's pupils celebrate their success in their GCSEs at the school in 2006. Pictured from the left are Jessica Street, Kate Filiman Helen Thornewell and Robert Calladine. Photo: Roger Grayson
