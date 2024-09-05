Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest Jane Hatfield. centre, pictured at the Halloween Ball held at The Intake to raise money for Children's Brain Tumour Research. Pictured: Jodi Payne, Tracey Crosby, Melanie Wigley and Alicia Wilkinson. Year: 2008. Photo: Roger Grayson
Staff and youngsters from the Ashfield Playcare Scheme present Mrs Kathleen Patten and her dog Vogue with a £256.65 cheque for the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association following a fund raising green day and Halloween event. 2010. Photo: Anne Shelley
