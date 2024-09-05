Photos: Mansfield and Ashfield photos from autumn many moons ago

By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Sep 2024, 10:04 BST
As the season transitions from summer to autumn, we have delved into the archives to explore past autumns in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Do you recognise anyone from your Chad’s autumnal archive?

1. Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest

Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest Jane Hatfield. centre, pictured at the Halloween Ball held at The Intake to raise money for Children's Brain Tumour Research. Pictured: Jodi Payne, Tracey Crosby, Melanie Wigley and Alicia Wilkinson. Year: 2008. Photo: Roger Grayson

2. Halloween dinner

Marina and Dennis Townsend serve up Halloween dinner to Tony Biddy at the Cyril Stone Centre in Mansfield, 2009. Photo: Anne Shelley

3. Acorn Business Park

Staff at Stopford's Chartered Accountants based on the Acorn Business Park, Mansfield, get geared up in Halloween costumes to raise money for the Children in Need appeal in 2009. Photo: Anne Shelley

4. Ashfield Playcare Scheme

Staff and youngsters from the Ashfield Playcare Scheme present Mrs Kathleen Patten and her dog Vogue with a £256.65 cheque for the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association following a fund raising green day and Halloween event. 2010. Photo: Anne Shelley

