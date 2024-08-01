PHOTOS: Looking back over the years with 18 retro photos from Creswell Crags visits

Creswell Crags is an enclosed limestone gorge located on the border between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, close to the villages of Creswell and Whitwell.
The cliffs in the ravine contain several caves that were occupied during the last ice age, between around 43,000 and 10,000 years ago.
Here are 18 photos from the site over the years – ranging from 2000-2011…
1. 2010 activities
Creswell Crags, Creswell. The new centre has been open for one year. To celebrate, the centre held various activities and displays in 2010. Picture: Daniel Corey, seven, examines a mouflon sheep horn. Photo: Mark Fear
2. Professor David Bellamy.
Creswell Crags, Crags Road. Celebration of the completed project to restore the Creswell Crags Gorge. Picture: Professor David Bellamy. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Easter at Creswell Crags
Ice Age Easter at Creswell Crags. Sam Ellis, Jessica Bacon and Daniel Ellis on the Ice Age clues hunt at Creswell Crags. Photo: National World
4. Summer festival
Creswell Crags, Creswell. Summer Festival. Picture: Alex Cleaver (then 10) taking part on the Have a Go Stone Carving with the National Trust. Photo: Mark Fear
