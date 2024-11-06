Photos: Looking back at past Novembers across Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Nov 2024, 15:02 BST
A new month has arrived as we get closer to the final season of the year.

Here are a series of photos from your Chad archives featuring Novembers in Mansfield and Ashfield from years gone by.

Sutton Centre hosted a Fight Night in November 2006. Appearing on the bill, from the left, was - Adie Whitmore, Karl Chiverton, Dale Miles and Tyrone Wright.

1. 2006

Sutton Centre hosted a Fight Night in November 2006. Appearing on the bill, from the left, was - Adie Whitmore, Karl Chiverton, Dale Miles and Tyrone Wright. Photo: Tony Stocks

Photo Sales
Forestry Commision, Sherwood Pines Forest Park, Notts. Zoe Bray pictured with Christmas Trees. November, 2007.

2. 2007

Forestry Commision, Sherwood Pines Forest Park, Notts. Zoe Bray pictured with Christmas Trees. November, 2007. Photo: Shaun Flannery/sf-pictures.com

Photo Sales
November, 2007. Forestry Commission, Sherwood Pines Forest Park, Notts. Artist Paul Barwick, Conservation and Recreation Chief.

3. Forest fun

November, 2007. Forestry Commission, Sherwood Pines Forest Park, Notts. Artist Paul Barwick, Conservation and Recreation Chief. Photo: Shaun Flannery/sf-pictures.com

Photo Sales
ROTHERHAM UNITED V MANSFIELD. November, 2005.

4. 2005

ROTHERHAM UNITED V MANSFIELD. November, 2005. Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldChad
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice