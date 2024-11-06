Here are a series of photos from your Chad archives featuring Novembers in Mansfield and Ashfield from years gone by.
1. 2006
Sutton Centre hosted a Fight Night in November 2006. Appearing on the bill, from the left, was - Adie Whitmore, Karl Chiverton, Dale Miles and Tyrone Wright. Photo: Tony Stocks
2. 2007
Forestry Commision, Sherwood Pines Forest Park, Notts. Zoe Bray pictured with Christmas Trees. November, 2007. Photo: Shaun Flannery/sf-pictures.com
3. Forest fun
November, 2007. Forestry Commission, Sherwood Pines Forest Park, Notts. Artist Paul Barwick, Conservation and Recreation Chief. Photo: Shaun Flannery/sf-pictures.com
4. 2005
ROTHERHAM UNITED V MANSFIELD. November, 2005. Photo: Roger Nadal