PHOTOS: Is it too early? A closer look at past Halloweens across Mansfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 15:08 BST
Here are some photos from our archives of people dressed up for Halloween across the Mansfield area.

From Halloween fundraising, haunted houses to spooky days at school.

Do you recognise anyone from our Chad archives?

Warsop Co-op Store Manager Callum Flinton, front left, was joined by staff back in 2006 for a Halloween themed charity day to raise funds for 1st Warsop Girl Guides.

1. Charity Halloween

Warsop Co-op Store Manager Callum Flinton, front left, was joined by staff back in 2006 for a Halloween themed charity day to raise funds for 1st Warsop Girl Guides. Photo: Jane Hilton

Sarah Slack centre staff member at Bulwell Travel Care presented Halloween prizes to the two winners of their Halloween drawing competition. At the time, left Charlie Mavin, aged 7 and Elissa Reeve, 5, both from Bulwell. Year: 2006

2. Halloween prizes

Sarah Slack centre staff member at Bulwell Travel Care presented Halloween prizes to the two winners of their Halloween drawing competition. At the time, left Charlie Mavin, aged 7 and Elissa Reeve, 5, both from Bulwell. Year: 2006 Photo: Angela Ward

Halloween in Mansfield, 2007.

3. Mansfield Halloween

Halloween in Mansfield, 2007. Photo: Angela Ward

Ghosts and ghouls at the Halloween evening and fireworks held at Langwith Lodge. Enjoying the fun are Dawn Mason, left, Activities Co-ordinator and Lynn Gedling Home Manager. Year: 2007

4. Witches of Langwith

Ghosts and ghouls at the Halloween evening and fireworks held at Langwith Lodge. Enjoying the fun are Dawn Mason, left, Activities Co-ordinator and Lynn Gedling Home Manager. Year: 2007 Photo: Roger Grayson

