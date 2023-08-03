News you can trust since 1952
Photos: Here are 13 photos in Edwinstowe from our archives

Here are 13 photos from Edwinstowe, courtesy of your Chad archives.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:09 BST

Do you recognise anyone from our Edwinstowe archives?

From days out in nature, community events to big milestones – here are 13 photos from the community in years gone by.

Rachel and Ryan Mellins, aged six and eight at the time, who took part in the Big Wild Read summer reading project at Edwinstowe Library where they were presented with certificates and medals after completing six books. Year: 2007

1. Edwinstowe Library

Rachel and Ryan Mellins, aged six and eight at the time, who took part in the Big Wild Read summer reading project at Edwinstowe Library where they were presented with certificates and medals after completing six books. Year: 2007 Photo: Shirley Watson

In 2007, Arthur and Marjorie Zillwood celebrated their Golden wedding anniversary on Thoresby Avenue, Edwinstowe.

2. Golden wedding celebrations

In 2007, Arthur and Marjorie Zillwood celebrated their Golden wedding anniversary on Thoresby Avenue, Edwinstowe. Photo: Shirley Watson

Nottinghamshire Army Cadet Force B. Company, which takes in the Worksop, Retford, Warsop and Sutton areas formed up with the Cadet Force Band and Standard. Pictured - the band getting ready for the parade. Do you recognise anyone?

3. Cadet band

Nottinghamshire Army Cadet Force B. Company, which takes in the Worksop, Retford, Warsop and Sutton areas formed up with the Cadet Force Band and Standard. Pictured - the band getting ready for the parade. Do you recognise anyone? Photo: Mansfield Chad

Edwinstowe rotary club. Are you in this photo?

4. Edwinstowe rotary event

Edwinstowe rotary club. Are you in this photo? Photo: Mansfield Chad

