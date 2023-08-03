Here are 13 photos from Edwinstowe, courtesy of your Chad archives.
Do you recognise anyone from our Edwinstowe archives?
From days out in nature, community events to big milestones – here are 13 photos from the community in years gone by.
1. Edwinstowe Library
Rachel and Ryan Mellins, aged six and eight at the time, who took part in the Big Wild Read summer reading project at Edwinstowe Library where they were presented with certificates and medals after completing six books. Year: 2007 Photo: Shirley Watson
2. Golden wedding celebrations
In 2007, Arthur and Marjorie Zillwood celebrated their Golden wedding anniversary on Thoresby Avenue, Edwinstowe. Photo: Shirley Watson
3. Cadet band
Nottinghamshire Army Cadet Force B. Company, which takes in the Worksop, Retford, Warsop and Sutton areas formed up with the Cadet Force Band and Standard.
Pictured - the band getting ready for the parade. Do you recognise anyone? Photo: Mansfield Chad
4. Edwinstowe rotary event
Edwinstowe rotary club. Are you in this photo? Photo: Mansfield Chad