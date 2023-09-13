Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Hold on tight
Kriss Burton (nine) is pictured having a good time at Kimberley Outreach Church's fun day. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
2. Abseil for charity
Pictured at a Kimberley charity abseil event are Dermot Dolen and fundraiser Caroline Mclean. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
3. All smiles
At a charity sale for Cancer Research UK at Eastwood's Dora Phillips Hall are Samuel Sherwin (eight) and Laura Sherwin (14). Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
4. Up, up and away
Headway Charity Shop launched 100 balloons from their shop in Eastwood to celebrate their first birthday. Diane Hatton, Coun Doug Wilcockson, Coun Susan Bagshaw and Dawn Wheeldon are pictured. Photo: BRIAN EYRE