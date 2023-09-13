News you can trust since 1952
Photos: Head back to 2006 with our latest selection of great archive snaps

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 14th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photographs?

Kriss Burton (nine) is pictured having a good time at Kimberley Outreach Church's fun day.

1. Hold on tight

Kriss Burton (nine) is pictured having a good time at Kimberley Outreach Church's fun day. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Pictured at a Kimberley charity abseil event are Dermot Dolen and fundraiser Caroline Mclean.

2. Abseil for charity

Pictured at a Kimberley charity abseil event are Dermot Dolen and fundraiser Caroline Mclean. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

At a charity sale for Cancer Research UK at Eastwood's Dora Phillips Hall are Samuel Sherwin (eight) and Laura Sherwin (14).

3. All smiles

At a charity sale for Cancer Research UK at Eastwood's Dora Phillips Hall are Samuel Sherwin (eight) and Laura Sherwin (14). Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

Headway Charity Shop launched 100 balloons from their shop in Eastwood to celebrate their first birthday. Diane Hatton, Coun Doug Wilcockson, Coun Susan Bagshaw and Dawn Wheeldon are pictured.

4. Up, up and away

Headway Charity Shop launched 100 balloons from their shop in Eastwood to celebrate their first birthday. Diane Hatton, Coun Doug Wilcockson, Coun Susan Bagshaw and Dawn Wheeldon are pictured. Photo: BRIAN EYRE

