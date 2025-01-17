Photos: Check out these nostalgic photos of Mansfield CHADS Club

By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:11 BST
The Chad Children's Club was established in 1952.

The club was created by Vic Allgood, the manager of the Empire Cinema in Mansfield.

Most of these images from CHADS club originate from the 1950s and 1960s.

Have a closer look and see if you can spot any familiar faces…

1. Pets' night

Chads Club members pictured with an RSPCA inspector and some parents. Photo: CHAD

2. Big smiles

Big smiles from the members. Do you remember being involved? Photo: Chad

3. Pet show

A pet show including members of the club. Photo: Chad

4. CHADS club

CHADS Club, the children’s club for boys and girls which ran from the fifties onwards. Photo: Chad

