Photos: 'Blast from the past' -- check out these retro photos from Mansfield area snow days over the years

Check out these retro snowy photos from across the Mansfield area.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Jan 2023, 15:40 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 17:49 GMT

From Mansfield snow days, and sledge rides – to snowmen and winter fun. Recognise anyone?

A snow covered market place.

1. A blast from the past

A snow covered market place. Photo: Mansfield Chad

A winter to remember. What year?

2. Blanket of snow

A winter to remember. What year? Photo: Mansfield Chad

Any memories from Mr. Cool?

3. Here's one from 1990

Any memories from Mr. Cool? Photo: Mansfield Chad

Warsop teenagers, then 15 year olds Adam Ludgate and Ryan Arrowsmith are pictured enjoying the snow at The Carrs in Warsop, 2010.

4. Warsop winter

Warsop teenagers, then 15 year olds Adam Ludgate and Ryan Arrowsmith are pictured enjoying the snow at The Carrs in Warsop, 2010. Photo: Jane Hilton

