Photos: As spooky season approaches, we are taking a look at past Halloweens

As spooky season approaches – here are some photos from our archives of people dressed up for Halloween across the Nottinghamshire area.
From Halloween fundraising, haunted houses to spooky days at school.
Do you recognise anyone from our Chad archives?
1. Charity Halloween
Warsop Co-op Store Manager Callum Flinton, front left, was joined by staff back in 2006 for a Halloween themed charity day to raise funds for 1st Warsop Girl Guides. Photo: Jane Hilton
2. Halloween prizes
Sarah Slack centre staff member at Bulwell Travel Care presented Halloween prizes to the two winners of their Halloween drawing competition. At the time, left Charlie Mavin, aged 7 and Elissa Reeve, 5, both from Bulwell. Year: 2006 Photo: Angela Ward
3. Mansfield Halloween
Halloween in Mansfield, 2007. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Witches of Langwith
Ghosts and ghouls at the Halloween evening and fireworks held at Langwith Lodge. Enjoying the fun are Dawn Mason, left, Activities Co-ordinator and Lynn Gedling Home Manager. Year: 2007 Photo: Roger Grayson