News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Photos: As river levels rise again in Warsop, here are nine photos of flooding in 2007

In June 2007, the River Meden – running through Warsop – broke its banks, flooding roads and nearby properties after heavy rainfall.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 12:38 BST

The Warsop floods of 2007 were unlike anything people had seen in the area – as the river and road became one.

As Storm Babet batters the country and sees weather warnings in place for the area, we thought we would have a look back at the 2007 flood.

These scenes from Warsop more than 15 years ago came to mind.

Here are nine photos of the flooding from our archives.

Do you remember this?

The A60 through Warsop flooded in June 2007. Were you one of these cyclists who decided to go for a swim?

1. Cycling through a storm

The A60 through Warsop flooded in June 2007. Were you one of these cyclists who decided to go for a swim? Photo: Roger Grayson

Photo Sales
Bus or boat? The number 12 bus from Shirebrook to Mansfield got caught up in the flooding. Were you on the bus at the time?

2. Unbelievable scenes

Bus or boat? The number 12 bus from Shirebrook to Mansfield got caught up in the flooding. Were you on the bus at the time? Photo: Roger Grayson

Photo Sales
The Mill Dam in Warsop ended up flooding The Carrs and covered part of the A60.

3. Warsop Mill Dam

The Mill Dam in Warsop ended up flooding The Carrs and covered part of the A60. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Alex Poyser of Warsop poured the water out of his home following the flooding. Was your property affected or damaged by the floods?

4. 07-1246-2 Alex Poyser of Warsop pours the water out of his home afeter the floods today

Alex Poyser of Warsop poured the water out of his home following the flooding. Was your property affected or damaged by the floods? Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Warsop