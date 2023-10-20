Photos: As river levels rise again in Warsop, here are nine photos of flooding in 2007
In June 2007, the River Meden – running through Warsop – broke its banks, flooding roads and nearby properties after heavy rainfall.
The Warsop floods of 2007 were unlike anything people had seen in the area – as the river and road became one.
As Storm Babet batters the country and sees weather warnings in place for the area, we thought we would have a look back at the 2007 flood.
These scenes from Warsop more than 15 years ago came to mind.
Here are nine photos of the flooding from our archives.
Do you remember this?
