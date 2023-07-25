In June 2007, the River Meden – running through Warsop – broke its banks, flooding roads and nearby properties after heavy rainfall.

The Warsop floods of 2007 were unlike anything many people had seen in the area – as the river and road became one.

With a recent flood warning from the Met Office put in place – urging residents to be aware of potential flooding across Mansfield following

“persistent heavy rainfall”, it got us thinking of floods of the past.

And these scenes from Warsop more than 15 years ago came to mind.

Here are nine photos of the flooding from our archives.

Do you remember this?

Cycling through a storm The A60 through Warsop flooded in June 2007. Were you one of these cyclists who decided to go for a swim? Photo: Roger Grayson

Unbelievable scenes Bus or boat? The number 12 bus from Shirebrook to Mansfield got caught up in the flooding. Were you on the bus at the time? Photo: Roger Grayson

Warsop Mill Dam The Mill Dam in Warsop ended up flooding The Carrs and covered part of the A60. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Alex Poyser of Warsop pours the water out of his home afeter the floods today Alex Poyser of Warsop poured the water out of his home following the flooding. Was your property affected or damaged by the floods? Photo: Angela Ward