News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Photos: A look back at the Warsop floods of 2007 in nine photos

In June 2007, the River Meden – running through Warsop – broke its banks, flooding roads and nearby properties after heavy rainfall.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST

The Warsop floods of 2007 were unlike anything many people had seen in the area – as the river and road became one.

With a recent flood warning from the Met Office put in place – urging residents to be aware of potential flooding across Mansfield following

“persistent heavy rainfall”, it got us thinking of floods of the past.

And these scenes from Warsop more than 15 years ago came to mind.

Here are nine photos of the flooding from our archives.

Do you remember this?

The A60 through Warsop flooded in June 2007. Were you one of these cyclists who decided to go for a swim?

1. Cycling through a storm

The A60 through Warsop flooded in June 2007. Were you one of these cyclists who decided to go for a swim? Photo: Roger Grayson

Photo Sales
Bus or boat? The number 12 bus from Shirebrook to Mansfield got caught up in the flooding. Were you on the bus at the time?

2. Unbelievable scenes

Bus or boat? The number 12 bus from Shirebrook to Mansfield got caught up in the flooding. Were you on the bus at the time? Photo: Roger Grayson

Photo Sales
The Mill Dam in Warsop ended up flooding The Carrs and covered part of the A60.

3. Warsop Mill Dam

The Mill Dam in Warsop ended up flooding The Carrs and covered part of the A60. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Alex Poyser of Warsop poured the water out of his home following the flooding. Was your property affected or damaged by the floods?

4. 07-1246-2 Alex Poyser of Warsop pours the water out of his home afeter the floods today

Alex Poyser of Warsop poured the water out of his home following the flooding. Was your property affected or damaged by the floods? Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:WarsopMet OfficeMansfield