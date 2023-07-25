Photos: A look back at the Warsop floods of 2007 in nine photos
In June 2007, the River Meden – running through Warsop – broke its banks, flooding roads and nearby properties after heavy rainfall.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST
The Warsop floods of 2007 were unlike anything many people had seen in the area – as the river and road became one.
With a recent flood warning from the Met Office put in place – urging residents to be aware of potential flooding across Mansfield following
“persistent heavy rainfall”, it got us thinking of floods of the past.
And these scenes from Warsop more than 15 years ago came to mind.
Here are nine photos of the flooding from our archives.
Do you remember this?
Page 1 of 3