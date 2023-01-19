Photos: A look back at some 'pawsome' Mansfield and Ashfield pups from the past

We are taking a trip back in time with these ‘pawsome’ pics – all thanks to your Chad archive.
Check out these adorable photos of pups from the past across Mansfield and Ashfield. Recognise anyone?
1. Dog show
Rocky the Staffordshire labrador cross shows off his collar and tie during the dog show at the Mansfield Woodhouse vets clininc with owners from left, Paul Pepperday, Katy Pepperday and Jonathan Scott. (2007)
Photo: Chad News
2. Another from 2007
Ashfield vet Frank Flynn, took part in a desert walk to raise funds for Dogs For The Disabled. Frank is pictured with Ken Heathcote of Kirkby and his 'Dog For The Disabled' Petra who was three years old at the time.
Photo: Jane Hilton
3. Mansfield guide dogs for the blind
A retirement event for the former chairman of Mansfield's guide fogs for the blind, Harry Jones. East Midlands' fundraising coordinator Tony Pointer was in attendance for the presentation with other members in 2007.
Photo: Tony Stocks
4. Christmas puppies
Midwife Janice Ensor of Kirkby had a delivery of a different type on Christmas day when her dog shadow gave birth to seven puppies in 2007.
Photo: Angela Ward