Photos: A look back at 22 Children In Need snaps across Mansfield and Ashfield over the years

By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Nov 2024, 13:05 BST
As Children In Need returns this Friday, here are a selection of snapshots from fundraising events in Mansfield and Ashfield over the years.

BBC Children in Need 2024 takes place on Friday, November 15 and will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.

Do you recognise anyone from the photos below?

Staff and friends from Pine Lodge Hotel sell cakes on Mansfield market to raise money for Children in Need.

1. 2008

Staff and friends from Pine Lodge Hotel sell cakes on Mansfield market to raise money for Children in Need. Photo: Angela Ward

Peter Gregory, manager of Boots in Sutton gets a soaking by a member of staff, Hannah Walton in aid of Children in Need.

2. 2009

Peter Gregory, manager of Boots in Sutton gets a soaking by a member of staff, Hannah Walton in aid of Children in Need. Photo: Lizzi Lathrop

Back in 2008, Blidworth Pharmacy re-opened a new store on Monday with a Christmas Raffle for Children In Need. It included a Hog Roast and free health checks. Manager Parviz Gundkalli, second right is pictured with Dispenser Sharon Holland, right celebrating the opening watched by staff, from the left; Barbara Spedding, Claire Randall, Maxine Holden, Kaya James and Elizabeth Hill.

3. Blidworth Pharmacy

Back in 2008, Blidworth Pharmacy re-opened a new store on Monday with a Christmas Raffle for Children In Need. It included a Hog Roast and free health checks. Manager Parviz Gundkalli, second right is pictured with Dispenser Sharon Holland, right celebrating the opening watched by staff, from the left; Barbara Spedding, Claire Randall, Maxine Holden, Kaya James and Elizabeth Hill. Photo: Jane Hilton

In 2007, staff of Boots in Sutton fundraised for Children in Need. Pictured from the left are; Joanne Clarke, Team Manager, Pudsey (Katherine Robinson), Peter Gragory, Manager and Pam Waring.

4. Sutton

In 2007, staff of Boots in Sutton fundraised for Children in Need. Pictured from the left are; Joanne Clarke, Team Manager, Pudsey (Katherine Robinson), Peter Gragory, Manager and Pam Waring. Photo: Roger Grayson

