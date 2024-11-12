Photos: A look back at 22 Children In Need snaps across Mansfield and Ashfield over the years

BBC Children in Need 2024 takes place on Friday, November 15 and will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.
Do you recognise anyone from the photos below?
1. 2008
Staff and friends from Pine Lodge Hotel sell cakes on Mansfield market to raise money for Children in Need. Photo: Angela Ward
2. 2009
Peter Gregory, manager of Boots in Sutton gets a soaking by a member of staff, Hannah Walton in aid of Children in Need. Photo: Lizzi Lathrop
3. Blidworth Pharmacy
Back in 2008, Blidworth Pharmacy re-opened a new store on Monday with a Christmas Raffle for Children In Need. It included a Hog Roast and free health checks. Manager Parviz Gundkalli, second right is pictured with Dispenser Sharon Holland, right celebrating the opening watched by staff, from the left; Barbara Spedding, Claire Randall, Maxine Holden, Kaya James and Elizabeth Hill. Photo: Jane Hilton
4. Sutton
In 2007, staff of Boots in Sutton fundraised for Children in Need. Pictured from the left are; Joanne Clarke, Team Manager, Pudsey (Katherine Robinson), Peter Gragory, Manager and Pam Waring. Photo: Roger Grayson
