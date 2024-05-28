Photos: A closer look at Clipstone's former community outdoor pool area

The lido – outdoor pool and paddling areas – was constructed on the former tennis courts by female volunteers in 1963 and opened a year later.
It featured various pools catering to different swimming abilities, including a diving pool and a smaller one for younger children.
The facility was very popular until it closed in August 1984.
Entrance was subsidized by Clipstone Colliery Miners’ Welfare and included amenities such as a hothouse, café, changing rooms, and a first aid room.
Do you have any memories from this pool or from any other local outdoor pool?
Take a closer look at this much-loved feature of the past…
1 / 3