Photos: A closer look at Clipstone's former community outdoor pool area

The lido – outdoor pool and paddling areas – was constructed on the former tennis courts by female volunteers in 1963 and opened a year later.

It featured various pools catering to different swimming abilities, including a diving pool and a smaller one for younger children.

The facility was very popular until it closed in August 1984.

Entrance was subsidized by Clipstone Colliery Miners’ Welfare and included amenities such as a hothouse, café, changing rooms, and a first aid room.

Do you have any memories from this pool or from any other local outdoor pool?

Take a closer look at this much-loved feature of the past…

1 . Early 80s Residents splashing around in 1981. Remember this pool? Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . A view from above An aerial view of the lido during its opening year, 1964. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Happy faces Clipstone Lido was popular with families until it closed in 1984. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . 1982 Do you remember visiting as a child? Photo: National World Photo Sales