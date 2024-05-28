Photos: A closer look at Clipstone's former community outdoor pool area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th May 2024, 12:05 BST
A closer look at Clipstone Lido in epic retro photos from 1960s-1980s. Did you swim here?

The lido – outdoor pool and paddling areas – was constructed on the former tennis courts by female volunteers in 1963 and opened a year later.

It featured various pools catering to different swimming abilities, including a diving pool and a smaller one for younger children.

The facility was very popular until it closed in August 1984.

Entrance was subsidized by Clipstone Colliery Miners’ Welfare and included amenities such as a hothouse, café, changing rooms, and a first aid room.

Do you have any memories from this pool or from any other local outdoor pool?

Take a closer look at this much-loved feature of the past…

1. Early 80s

2. A view from above

3. Happy faces

4. 1982

