Photos: A century of service with 20 Inner Wheel snaps from across Nottinghamshire

With this year being the 100th year of the club, we have shared a several photos from the Nottinghamshire area over the years of Inner Wheel members in action.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Jan 2024, 14:02 GMT

The club was initially started in 1924 in Manchester by Margarette Golding with the universal aims to the promote friendship, encourage the ideals of personal service, and foster an international understanding.

Inner Wheel has grown from that first meeting into an international organisation with more than 120,000 members across 4.000 Inner Wheel clubs worldwide.

Here are 20 photos from Nottinghamshire members over the years…

Yvonne Neville, right, District Chairman of the Inner Wheel Notts and Derbyshire and Judith Turner, second right, Council Member of The Inner Wheel present a cheque for £735 to the John Eastwood Hospice on Thursday. Actor Chris Gascoigne, centre and John Thompson, second left, receive the cheque on behalf of the Hospice with Trustee Ted Aspley, left.

1. Connections

Yvonne Neville, right, District Chairman of the Inner Wheel Notts and Derbyshire and Judith Turner, second right, Council Member of The Inner Wheel present a cheque for £735 to the John Eastwood Hospice on Thursday. Actor Chris Gascoigne, centre and John Thompson, second left, receive the cheque on behalf of the Hospice with Trustee Ted Aspley, left. Photo: Jane Hilton

Inner Wheel members raising funds for the community.

2. Friendship

Inner Wheel members raising funds for the community. Photo: National World

Inner Wheel members at Warsop Carnival 2023.

3. Community

Inner Wheel members at Warsop Carnival 2023. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Di Hylton, Di Sardesai, Judith Rosser, Rachel Cooper and district chair, Mary Hind at The Hostess in Sookholme for an afternoon tea and fashion show event to mark the club's 100th birthday in January 2024.

4. 100 year celebrations

Di Hylton, Di Sardesai, Judith Rosser, Rachel Cooper and district chair, Mary Hind at The Hostess in Sookholme for an afternoon tea and fashion show event to mark the club's 100th birthday in January 2024. Photo: Brian Eyre

