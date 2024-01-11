Photos: A century of service with 20 Inner Wheel snaps from across Nottinghamshire
With this year being the 100th year of the club, we have shared a several photos from the Nottinghamshire area over the years of Inner Wheel members in action.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Jan 2024, 14:02 GMT
The club was initially started in 1924 in Manchester by Margarette Golding with the universal aims to the promote friendship, encourage the ideals of personal service, and foster an international understanding.
Inner Wheel has grown from that first meeting into an international organisation with more than 120,000 members across 4.000 Inner Wheel clubs worldwide.
Here are 20 photos from Nottinghamshire members over the years…
