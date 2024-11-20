Photos: 19 nostalgic photos from Mansfield and Ashfield in 1986

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Nov 2024, 23:00 GMT
Take a look at these nostalgic photos from Mansfield and Ashfield in 1986.

Thanks to the fantastic work of our Chad photographers, we have compiled 19 nostalgic photos from Mansfield and Ashfield in 1986.

Do you remember these events?

1986 Sutton King's Mill Hospital.

1. King's Mill Hospital

1986 Sutton King's Mill Hospital. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Duchess of Gloucester visit to Kirkby, 1986.

2. Kirkby

Duchess of Gloucester visit to Kirkby, 1986. Photo: Mansfield Chad

1986 Sutton Ice Show.

3. Sutton

1986 Sutton Ice Show. Photo: Mansfield Chad

1986 Sutton Town Centre Snow.

4. Sutton Town Centre

1986 Sutton Town Centre Snow. Photo: Mansfield Chad

