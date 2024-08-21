PHOTOS: 14 great retro snaps of Mansfield and Ashfield pub landlords and landladies

Do you recognise anyone from our Chad archive?
1. Tommy Emms
Tommy Emms was the landlord of the Crown Hostelry on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, during the 60s and 70s. He was described as 'quite a character' and had been a boxer in his younger years. Photo: Angie Roche
2. Alf Martin
Alf Martin was landlord of The Bowl In Hand on Leeming Street in Mansfield from 1996 to 2014. Photo: Alf Martin
3. Barbara and Esmond Roberts
'Barb and Ez' as they were affectionately known ran a number of pubs in Mansfield, such as The Wheatsheaf, The Sir John Cockle, The Black Bull and The Rushley, even returning from retirement on a number of occasions. Photo: B Roberts
4. Peter and Dora Stevenson
Peter and Dora Stevenson were landlord and landlady of the Dial Hotel in Mansfield Market Place from 1957 to 1978. Photo: Peter Stevenson
