PHOTOS: 14 great retro snaps of Mansfield and Ashfield pub landlords and landladies

By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Aug 2024, 13:30 BST
As many people head to the pub this bank holiday weekend, we decided to look back at some landlords and landladies from Mansfield and Ashfield over the years.

Do you recognise anyone from our Chad archive?

Check out these 14 photos

Tommy Emms was the landlord of the Crown Hostelry on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, during the 60s and 70s. He was described as 'quite a character' and had been a boxer in his younger years.

1. Tommy Emms

Tommy Emms was the landlord of the Crown Hostelry on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, during the 60s and 70s. He was described as 'quite a character' and had been a boxer in his younger years. Photo: Angie Roche

Alf Martin was landlord of The Bowl In Hand on Leeming Street in Mansfield from 1996 to 2014.

2. Alf Martin

Alf Martin was landlord of The Bowl In Hand on Leeming Street in Mansfield from 1996 to 2014. Photo: Alf Martin

'Barb and Ez' as they were affectionately known ran a number of pubs in Mansfield, such as The Wheatsheaf, The Sir John Cockle, The Black Bull and The Rushley, even returning from retirement on a number of occasions.

3. Barbara and Esmond Roberts

'Barb and Ez' as they were affectionately known ran a number of pubs in Mansfield, such as The Wheatsheaf, The Sir John Cockle, The Black Bull and The Rushley, even returning from retirement on a number of occasions. Photo: B Roberts

Peter and Dora Stevenson were landlord and landlady of the Dial Hotel in Mansfield Market Place from 1957 to 1978.

4. Peter and Dora Stevenson

Peter and Dora Stevenson were landlord and landlady of the Dial Hotel in Mansfield Market Place from 1957 to 1978. Photo: Peter Stevenson

Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldChad

