PHOTOS: 13 'green' snaps from allotments across Mansfield and Ashfield

1. Summer 2009
Surestart's Toni Selby and Stacey Clarke with Little Roots' allotment co-ordinator Richard Tucker pictured with visitors at the Slant Lane garden, in Mansfield Woodhouse, where a barbecue, tombola and cake stall was set up to raise funds for the allotment project. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Sensory allotments in Skegby
Joan Parker, member of Meristems Allotment group, at the sensory garden on Skegby Allotments, with her guide dog Poet. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Sutton 2006
Sutton allotment holders William John Bellamy, left, and his father Maurice, right, won second prize in the Gladioli any variety and the Grown In Ashfield certificate at the Ashfield Show in 2006. Photo: Jane Hilton
4. 2010
Mick Landridge, left, and Colin Moore with the vandalised pumpkins at their Sutton allotment. 2010. Photo: Anne Shelley
