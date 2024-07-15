PHOTOS: 13 'green' snaps from allotments across Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 15th Jul 2024, 14:27 BST
With summer finally here – check out some of these retro ‘green’ snaps from across the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Take a look at these gardening snaps from Mansfield and Ashfield over the years...

Surestart's Toni Selby and Stacey Clarke with Little Roots' allotment co-ordinator Richard Tucker pictured with visitors at the Slant Lane garden, in Mansfield Woodhouse, where a barbecue, tombola and cake stall was set up to raise funds for the allotment project.

1. Summer 2009

Surestart's Toni Selby and Stacey Clarke with Little Roots' allotment co-ordinator Richard Tucker pictured with visitors at the Slant Lane garden, in Mansfield Woodhouse, where a barbecue, tombola and cake stall was set up to raise funds for the allotment project. Photo: Anne Shelley

Joan Parker, member of Meristems Allotment group, at the sensory garden on Skegby Allotments, with her guide dog Poet.

2. Sensory allotments in Skegby

Joan Parker, member of Meristems Allotment group, at the sensory garden on Skegby Allotments, with her guide dog Poet. Photo: Angela Ward

Sutton allotment holders William John Bellamy, left, and his father Maurice, right, won second prize in the Gladioli any variety and the Grown In Ashfield certificate at the Ashfield Show in 2006.

3. Sutton 2006

Sutton allotment holders William John Bellamy, left, and his father Maurice, right, won second prize in the Gladioli any variety and the Grown In Ashfield certificate at the Ashfield Show in 2006. Photo: Jane Hilton

Mick Landridge, left, and Colin Moore with the vandalised pumpkins at their Sutton allotment. 2010.

4. 2010

Mick Landridge, left, and Colin Moore with the vandalised pumpkins at their Sutton allotment. 2010. Photo: Anne Shelley

