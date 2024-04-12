Photos: 12 retro photos of Mansfield's cinematic past through the years

The Hippodrome on Midworth Street was the first cinema on record in the area.

It was constructed in 1905 and had a seating capacity of 1,000 people. The venue hosted various performances, including circus acts.

Unfortunately, it had a short run of just two years before closing down. However, it was reopened in 1914 as the Hippodrome Picture Palace and began showcasing moving picture shows.

Later on, it was renamed The Century in 1955.

The Granada located on West Gate was one of the most well-known cinemas in Mansfield until it closed down in 1973.

The venue was famous for featuring performances by The Beatles in 1963, before they rose to worldwide fame.

The Grand Cinema situated on Leeming Street was established in 1905 and was primarily an upscale venue for music lovers.

It was renamed ABC in the 1960s and is probably the most familiar cinema to most people. It finally closed down in November 1997.

A month later, a new multi-screen cinema was opened on Nottingham Road, which was renamed the Odeon in 2000.

This cinema still exists today and is currently showing the latest blockbusters.

