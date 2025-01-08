Photos: 12 pictures of Mansfield's Harlow Wood Hospital in the 20th century

Harlow Wood Orthopaedic hospital opened in 1929 and closed in 1995.

This hospital had been officially opened by the Duchess of York – the future Queen Elizabeth, consort of King George VI, and mother of the late Queen Elizabeth II, when she visited Mansfield on August 4, 1929. It was then closed in 1995 and demolished.

Take a look at these 12 nostalgic images of the hospital in the 20th century.

1. Staff

2. Training

3. 1990

4. Mobile Scanning Unit

