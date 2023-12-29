News you can trust since 1952
Photos: 12 epic retro photos of snowy Mansfield scenes

Take a look back over these snowy scenes of the past from your Chad archive.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Dec 2023, 12:19 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 12:27 GMT

Here are 12 photos of “fun in the snow” across the Mansfield area from past snow days…

Adults joining in with the snow day fun in 1990.

1. Fun in the nineties

Adults joining in with the snow day fun in 1990. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Fun in the snow off Windsor Road in 2007.

2. Snow angels

Fun in the snow off Windsor Road in 2007. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Do you recognise this family having fun in the snow? 2007.

3. Snow day

Do you recognise this family having fun in the snow? 2007. Photo: Angela Ward

Heavy snow left many vehicles stranded in 1991.

4. Snow disruptions

Heavy snow left many vehicles stranded in 1991. Photo: Mansfield Chad

