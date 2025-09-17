Photos: 11 listed buildings and structures in the Mansfield area – including grade I and grade II*

Listed buildings are buildings and structures of special architectural or historic interest, which are considered to be of national importance and deserving protection.

Buildings are classified in grades to show their relative importance

Grade I: buildings of exceptional interest.

Grade II*: particularly important buildings of more than special interest.

Grade II: buildings of special interest warranting preservation.

How to view more

For information about listed buildings and how to apply for a listed status, visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/heritage-conservation-trees-hedges/listed-buildings-1.

For all listed buildings and structures in the Mansfield district, see: historicengland.org.uk/.

Check out Mansfield’s below…

1 . Church of St Augustine Grade: I. (Early 12th century) - Location: Church of St Augustine, Sookholme Lane, Warsop, Mansfield.

2 . Church of St Peter & St Paul Grade: I. (Origins dating to 11th Century) - Location: Church of St Peter & St Paul, Church Road, Warsop, Mansfield.

3 . Cavendish Monument and attached railings Grade: II* (Erected in 1849) - Location: Cavendish Monument and attached railings, Market Place, Non Civil Parish, Mansfield.