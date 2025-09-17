Grade: I. (12th century) - Location: Church of St Peter and St Paul, Church Side, Non Civil Parish, Mansfield.placeholder image
Grade: I. (12th century) - Location: Church of St Peter and St Paul, Church Side, Non Civil Parish, Mansfield.

Photos: 11 listed buildings and structures in the Mansfield area – including grade I and grade II*

By Tracy Smith
Published 17th Sep 2025, 14:05 BST
Mansfield is home to hundreds of listed buildings and structures. But did you know that we have three grade I listed buildings and 10 buildings and structures with a grade II* status?

Listed buildings are buildings and structures of special architectural or historic interest, which are considered to be of national importance and deserving protection.

Buildings are classified in grades to show their relative importance

Grade I: buildings of exceptional interest.

Grade II*: particularly important buildings of more than special interest.

Grade II: buildings of special interest warranting preservation.

How to view more

For information about listed buildings and how to apply for a listed status, visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/heritage-conservation-trees-hedges/listed-buildings-1.

For all listed buildings and structures in the Mansfield district, see: historicengland.org.uk/.

Check out Mansfield’s below…

Grade: I. (Early 12th century) - Location: Church of St Augustine, Sookholme Lane, Warsop, Mansfield.

1. Church of St Augustine

Grade: I. (Early 12th century) - Location: Church of St Augustine, Sookholme Lane, Warsop, Mansfield. Photo: Google

Grade: I. (Origins dating to 11th Century) - Location: Church of St Peter & St Paul, Church Road, Warsop, Mansfield.

2. Church of St Peter & St Paul

Grade: I. (Origins dating to 11th Century) - Location: Church of St Peter & St Paul, Church Road, Warsop, Mansfield. Photo: Google

Grade: II* (Erected in 1849) - Location: Cavendish Monument and attached railings, Market Place, Non Civil Parish, Mansfield.

3. Cavendish Monument and attached railings

Grade: II* (Erected in 1849) - Location: Cavendish Monument and attached railings, Market Place, Non Civil Parish, Mansfield. Photo: Google

Grade: II* (designed between 1904 and 1905) - Location: Innisdoon, and attached garden wall and gate piers, 1, Crow Hill Drive, Non Civil Parish, Mansfield.

4. Innisdoon, and attached garden wall and gate piers.jpeg

Grade: II* (designed between 1904 and 1905) - Location: Innisdoon, and attached garden wall and gate piers, 1, Crow Hill Drive, Non Civil Parish, Mansfield. Photo: Google

