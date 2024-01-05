4 . Blondie

Blondie with lead singer Debbie Harry performed at Forest Live in 2013 and wowed crowds with decades of hits. Popular songs such as Dreaming, Heart of Glass, One Way or Another and Hanging on the Telephone went down a treat. The band's frontwoman emerged from New York's new wave scene in the seventies producing innovative rock/disco that has withstood the test of time. Photo: Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images