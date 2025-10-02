Meet 13 Mansfield and Ashfield pub landlords and landladies from years gone by

By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 17:20 BST
We have decided to take a look back at some landlords and landladies from Mansfield and Ashfield over the years.

Do you recognise anyone from our Chad archive?

Check out these photos

1. Landlords and landladies

David Hemmings and Sandra Ross, landlord and lady of the Nell Gwyn on Sutton Road, Mansfield.

2. Nell Gwyn

David Hemmings and Sandra Ross, landlord and lady of the Nell Gwyn on Sutton Road, Mansfield.

Tommy Emms was the landlord of the Crown Hostelry on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, during the 60s and 70s. He was described as 'quite a character' and had been a boxer in his younger years.

3. Tommy Emms

Tommy Emms was the landlord of the Crown Hostelry on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, during the 60s and 70s. He was described as 'quite a character' and had been a boxer in his younger years.

Alf Martin was landlord of The Bowl In Hand on Leeming Street in Mansfield from 1996 to 2014.

4. Alf Martin

Alf Martin was landlord of The Bowl In Hand on Leeming Street in Mansfield from 1996 to 2014.

