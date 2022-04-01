This street has changed a huge amount over the years with everything to the left of the old Stag & Pheasant now gone an replaced with more modern buildings.
This street has changed a huge amount over the years with everything to the left of the old Stag & Pheasant now gone an replaced with more modern buildings.

Mansfield then and now: How the town has changed through the years

Mansfield has changed throughout the years, some younger residents may not even recognise some parts of the town from pictures of days gone by.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 1st April 2022, 5:05 pm

In this gallery we have compared pictures from the past with Mansfield in recent years.

Have a look through and see how much the town has changed.

1. Leeming Street

The original Stag & Pheasant has made way for the more modern After Dark late bar, but the rest of Leeming Street has remained the same in recent years, but with buildings changing hands over the years.

2. Church Street

The bottom end of Church Street, featuring the Old Eight Bells and the Clumber Grill.

3. Regent Street

Regent Street looks very different 60 years later

4. Church Street

The old viaduct in the distance, but the shops have all changed.

