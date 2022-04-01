In this gallery we have compared pictures from the past with Mansfield in recent years.
Have a look through and see how much the town has changed.
A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Since 1952, your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad has helped the voices of our community be heard - and with your support, we'll continue for generations to come.
Subscribe to our print edition via chad.co.uk/subscriptions
1. Leeming Street
The original Stag & Pheasant has made way for the more modern After Dark late bar, but the rest of Leeming Street has remained the same in recent years, but with buildings changing hands over the years.
Photo: Mansfield Chad/Katrina Taylor
2. Church Street
The bottom end of Church Street, featuring the Old Eight Bells and the Clumber Grill.
Photo: Mansfield Chad/Katrina Taylor
3. Regent Street
Regent Street looks very different 60 years later
Photo: Mansfield Chad/Katrina Taylor
4. Church Street
The old viaduct in the distance, but the shops have all changed.
Photo: Mansfield Chad/Katrina Taylor