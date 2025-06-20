Mansfield retro: Do you remember when campaigners camped out in tree tops for over a year?

The protest, which lasted over a year, aimed to oppose the felling of an ancient tree near Sherwood Rise in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Mansfield Council decided to allow the tree to be cut down following two reports that recommended this action.

Tree surgeon William Kew-Winder informed the council that the beech tree was diseased and should be removed.

However, campaigners disagreed and committed to saving the tree by staging a protest, setting up tents on the site as well as in the tree and the surrounding treetops.

In December 2003, campaigners praised the community’s support as many offered activists Christmas dinners and warm clothing.

Bellway Homes said although the tree could not be replaced – they assured residents and campaigners that their development would include six hectares of open space with hundreds of trees.

The tree was removed to make way for the road junction at Debdale Lane and Sherwood Rise.

Mansfield Woodhouse