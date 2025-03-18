Mansfield retro: A look back on Oak Tree Lane in the 1970s-1990s

By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:17 BST
A look back at Mansfield’s Oak Tree Lane in the late 1970s and early 1990s.

Photographs from the Chad archive remind us of what Oak Tree Lane used to look like.

Mansfield's Oak Tree Lane First School football team, pictured here in 1990.

1. Oak Tree Lane

Mansfield's Oak Tree Lane First School football team, pictured here in 1990. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Tesco, Oak Tree Lane 1980.

2. 1980

Tesco, Oak Tree Lane 1980. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
The building of the Oak Tree Lane Estate in 1977.

3. 1977

The building of the Oak Tree Lane Estate in 1977. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Remember this? Oak Tree Lane shops, 1982.

4. Shops of the 1980s

Remember this? Oak Tree Lane shops, 1982. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldChad
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice