Photographs from the Chad archive remind us of what Oak Tree Lane used to look like.
1. Oak Tree Lane
Mansfield's Oak Tree Lane First School football team, pictured here in 1990. Photo: Chad
2. 1980
Tesco, Oak Tree Lane 1980. Photo: Chad
3. 1977
The building of the Oak Tree Lane Estate in 1977. Photo: Chad
4. Shops of the 1980s
Remember this? Oak Tree Lane shops, 1982. Photo: Chad
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.