They have all played a massive part in the lives of thousands and thousands of kids around the area over the years.
And in our latest gallery we throw the spotlight on schools across Mansfield and the people who bring them to life.
The pictures include community events, sporting moments, inspirational moments and much much more.
Let us know your memories of the school via our social media channels.
And if you have a picture you’d like to share, email [email protected]
Get more local retro content, here.
1 / 9