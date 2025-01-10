Mansfield and Ashfield retro: A look back at the first month of past years in 14 photos

By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 16:13 BST
January in Mansfield and Ashfield: A retrospective of the first month of past years through 14 photos.

January is named after Janus, the Roman god of beginnings and transitions.

It is a time for resolutions, new beginnings, and very cold weather.

But what were residents in Mansfield and Ashfield doing at this time, in previous years? Let’s take a look…

Westfield Folkhouse's pantomime 'Beauty and the Beast' played at Mansfield Palace Theatre from the January 8-15, 2011.

1. Westfield Folkhouse's pantomime

Westfield Folkhouse's pantomime 'Beauty and the Beast' played at Mansfield Palace Theatre from the January 8-15, 2011. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Chad Youth League Team of the Month for January, 2007. Keith Parnell, secretary of Teversal Under 12's received the Youth Team of the Month award for January from Bev Harper, assistant secretary of the Chad Youth League.

2. Chad Youth League Team of the Month

Chad Youth League Team of the Month for January, 2007. Keith Parnell, secretary of Teversal Under 12's received the Youth Team of the Month award for January from Bev Harper, assistant secretary of the Chad Youth League. Photo: Tony Stocks

Photo Sales
Chris Young scores for Matlock at home to Mansfield on January 13, 2007.

3. Rugby

Chris Young scores for Matlock at home to Mansfield on January 13, 2007. Photo: Colin Baker

Photo Sales
Gary Jordan of Mansfield Woodhouse was made an MBE for services to the economy and community of Mansfield and Ashfield in the New Year's Honours of 2022.

4. MBE

Gary Jordan of Mansfield Woodhouse was made an MBE for services to the economy and community of Mansfield and Ashfield in the New Year's Honours of 2022. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice