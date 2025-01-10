Mansfield and Ashfield retro: A look back at the first month of past years in 14 photos

January is named after Janus, the Roman god of beginnings and transitions.
It is a time for resolutions, new beginnings, and very cold weather.
But what were residents in Mansfield and Ashfield doing at this time, in previous years? Let’s take a look…
1. Westfield Folkhouse's pantomime
Westfield Folkhouse's pantomime 'Beauty and the Beast' played at Mansfield Palace Theatre from the January 8-15, 2011. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Chad Youth League Team of the Month
Chad Youth League Team of the Month for January, 2007. Keith Parnell, secretary of Teversal Under 12's received the Youth Team of the Month award for January from Bev Harper, assistant secretary of the Chad Youth League. Photo: Tony Stocks
3. Rugby
Chris Young scores for Matlock at home to Mansfield on January 13, 2007. Photo: Colin Baker
4. MBE
Gary Jordan of Mansfield Woodhouse was made an MBE for services to the economy and community of Mansfield and Ashfield in the New Year's Honours of 2022. Photo: Chad
