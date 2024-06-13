Fundraisers who took part in a car wash held at Kirkby's Hill Methodist Church to raise money to supprt Ashfield School Choir on their trip to Germany.Fundraisers who took part in a car wash held at Kirkby's Hill Methodist Church to raise money to supprt Ashfield School Choir on their trip to Germany.
Making the headlines: Mansfield Town awards, Sutton St Georges Day Parade, Mansfield's Remembrance Day and other stories that made the news around town between 1996 and 2014

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th Jan 2024, 09:30 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 14:44 BST
This gallery rolls back the decades to see what was making the headlines around Mansfield and Ashfield between 1996 and 2014.

Chad Sports editor John Lomas helps dish out the awards at the One Call Stadium in 2006 and we have reminders of what Mansfield town centre used to look like in 2008.

There’s also the town’s Christmas lights switch-on in 2014, fundraising fun and a 2020 awards night.

The pictures were taken by Chad photographers at the time, Roger Grayson and Anne Shelley.

You can view more retro content from across Mansfield and Ashfield, here.

An outside look of the former Woolworths in Mansfield.

1. Woolworths

An outside look of the former Woolworths in Mansfield. Photo: Roger Grayson

Panto star Silly Billy,(Adam Moss) meets the crowds at the Christmas lights switch-on in 2014.

2. Mansfield Christmas Lights

Panto star Silly Billy,(Adam Moss) meets the crowds at the Christmas lights switch-on in 2014. Photo: Roger Grayson

Cast Members from St Peters Drama Group's production of Snow White and the Six Dwarfs pictured at a rehearsal in 2006.

3. St Peters Drama Group

Cast Members from St Peters Drama Group's production of Snow White and the Six Dwarfs pictured at a rehearsal in 2006. Photo: Roger Grayson

Chad sports editor John Lomas presents the readers player of the year award to Richie Barker in 2006.

4. Chad readers' player of the year award

Chad sports editor John Lomas presents the readers player of the year award to Richie Barker in 2006. Photo: Roger Grayson

