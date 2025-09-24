Love is in the Chad: Milestone wedding anniversaries celebrated in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Sep 2025, 13:54 BST
We are sharing photos of wedding anniversaries featured in your Chad over the years, with some couples having celebrated additional milestones since we met them.

From Royal cards to family gatherings, here are some couples celebrating anniversaries over the years in your Chad archive.

Colin and Noreen Barnes on their wedding day in 1950.

1. Mr and Mrs Barnes

Colin and Noreen Barnes on their wedding day in 1950. Photo: Colin Barnes

Photo Sales
Colin and Noreen Barnes celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2020.

2. Seven decades

Colin and Noreen Barnes celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2020. Photo: Colin Barnes

Photo Sales
In 2020, Brian and Valerie West from Mansfield celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary on August 27 2020.

3. Brian and Valerie West

In 2020, Brian and Valerie West from Mansfield celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary on August 27 2020. Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Gordon Bruce Watson and Elizabeth Watson, of Southwell Road West, Mansfield celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2023.

4. A card from the King

Gordon Bruce Watson and Elizabeth Watson, of Southwell Road West, Mansfield celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2023. Photo: Chad News

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChadMansfieldAshfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice