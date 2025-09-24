Love is in the Chad: Milestone wedding anniversaries celebrated in Mansfield and Ashfield

From Royal cards to family gatherings, here are some couples celebrating anniversaries over the years in your Chad archive.
1. Mr and Mrs Barnes
Colin and Noreen Barnes on their wedding day in 1950. Photo: Colin Barnes
2. Seven decades
Colin and Noreen Barnes celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2020. Photo: Colin Barnes
3. Brian and Valerie West
In 2020, Brian and Valerie West from Mansfield celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary on August 27 2020. Photo: Chris Etchells
4. A card from the King
Gordon Bruce Watson and Elizabeth Watson, of Southwell Road West, Mansfield celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2023. Photo: Chad News