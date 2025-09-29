Looking back to the good old 80s in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Tracy Smith
Published 29th Sep 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 14:49 BST
Hard to believe that the 80s was over 40 years ago, see what’s changed.

We have trawled through our archives to show you what life was like around the town as a new decade began.

These great pictures will bring back memories of carnivals, schools, businesses and events that went on in the area.

Check them out here….

Bull Farm schoolchildren enjoy a day out in 1986.

1. Bull Farm School

Bull Farm schoolchildren enjoy a day out in 1986. Photo: National World

Nurses at Kings Mill Hospital in 1980 holding a new arrival.

2. Kings Mill Hospital

Nurses at Kings Mill Hospital in 1980 holding a new arrival. Photo: National World

A brass band entertained the crowds during the procession of the 1980 Mansfield Carnival.

3. Mansfield Carnival

A brass band entertained the crowds during the procession of the 1980 Mansfield Carnival. Photo: National World

A busy market place full of stalls and shoppers.

4. Mansfield Market

A busy market place full of stalls and shoppers. Photo: Chad

