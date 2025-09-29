Looking back to the good old 80s in Mansfield and Ashfield

We have trawled through our archives to show you what life was like around the town as a new decade began.
These great pictures will bring back memories of carnivals, schools, businesses and events that went on in the area.
1. Bull Farm School
Bull Farm schoolchildren enjoy a day out in 1986. Photo: National World
2. Kings Mill Hospital
Nurses at Kings Mill Hospital in 1980 holding a new arrival. Photo: National World
3. Mansfield Carnival
A brass band entertained the crowds during the procession of the 1980 Mansfield Carnival. Photo: National World
4. Mansfield Market
A busy market place full of stalls and shoppers. Photo: Chad