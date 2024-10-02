Looking back across Mansfield and Ashfield with 24 magnificent black and white photos

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:39 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 17:53 BST
We all enjoy a stroll down memory lane, so take a closer look at these beautiful black and white photographs. Do you remember Mansfield and Ashfield looking like this?

Our Chad archive is full of stunning gems like these.

Take a look back at Mansfield and Ashfield memories of the past…

1964 - Mansfield crowd wait for General Election result.

1. General Election result

1964 - Mansfield crowd wait for General Election result. Photo: Mansfield Chad

1966 Mansfield Snow Pics.

2. Mansfield Snow Pics

1966 Mansfield Snow Pics. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Retro- 1973 Mansfield Colliery Visit by Mayor Len Lees.

3. 1973 Mansfield Colliery

Retro- 1973 Mansfield Colliery Visit by Mayor Len Lees. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Sutton Colliery last shift, 24th August 1989.

4. 1989

Sutton Colliery last shift, 24th August 1989. Photo: Mansfield Chad

