July retro: The seventh month in seven Mansfield and Ashfield photos

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
As July arrives with warmer weather and summer in full swing, with the school holidays upon us – let's take a look at what residents were doing in past Julys.

Explore these snaps from previous July days in the community, as featured in your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad archives.

Mansfield flooding in July 1973.

1. Flooding

Mansfield flooding in July 1973. Photo: Chad

On Thursday, staff members at School Pictures International in Mansfield were honoured for their long service, collectively totalling 165 years. Pictured from left to right are: Julie Kinnison, Paul Wheatley, Terry Hines, Christine Harwood, Wendy Broadfoot, Noel Bradshaw, Liz Felton, Martin Clover, Linda Oxley, and Gail Hagerty.

2. Mansfield 2010

On Thursday, staff members at School Pictures International in Mansfield were honoured for their long service, collectively totalling 165 years. Pictured from left to right are: Julie Kinnison, Paul Wheatley, Terry Hines, Christine Harwood, Wendy Broadfoot, Noel Bradshaw, Liz Felton, Martin Clover, Linda Oxley, and Gail Hagerty. Photo: Roger Grayson

Meden Vale Charity Shop Feature. July 2003. Julie Bromley and Freda Ward look for a bargain.

3. Meden Vale

Meden Vale Charity Shop Feature. July 2003. Julie Bromley and Freda Ward look for a bargain. Photo: Melissa Stapleton

Members of the Mansfield Palace Community Theatre Group are pictured with their director, Becky Matter, on the left in the front row, and set, costume, and prop designer, Julie Bartholomew, on the right in the front row. The group were rehearsing for their production of Bertolt Brecht's 'Caucasian Chalk Circle'.

4. Community Theatre 2007

Members of the Mansfield Palace Community Theatre Group are pictured with their director, Becky Matter, on the left in the front row, and set, costume, and prop designer, Julie Bartholomew, on the right in the front row. The group were rehearsing for their production of Bertolt Brecht's 'Caucasian Chalk Circle'. Photo: Chad

