1. Flooding
Mansfield flooding in July 1973. Photo: Chad
2. Mansfield 2010
On Thursday, staff members at School Pictures International in Mansfield were honoured for their long service, collectively totalling 165 years. Pictured from left to right are: Julie Kinnison, Paul Wheatley, Terry Hines, Christine Harwood, Wendy Broadfoot, Noel Bradshaw, Liz Felton, Martin Clover, Linda Oxley, and Gail Hagerty. Photo: Roger Grayson
3. Meden Vale
Meden Vale Charity Shop Feature. July 2003. Julie Bromley and Freda Ward look for a bargain. Photo: Melissa Stapleton
4. Community Theatre 2007
Members of the Mansfield Palace Community Theatre Group are pictured with their director, Becky Matter, on the left in the front row, and set, costume, and prop designer, Julie Bartholomew, on the right in the front row. The group were rehearsing for their production of Bertolt Brecht's 'Caucasian Chalk Circle'. Photo: Chad
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.