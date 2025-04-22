Regent News on 1, Regent Street, marked by its 'Chad First' signage, has closed, causing many residents to wonder about the future of the shop.

It is believed that the owner has retired.

Over the years, the corner shop became a popular stop for weekly and daily newspapers.

June Fletcher from Mansfield shared that she worked at the newspaper kiosk in 1990, stating it was “always busy”.

Other customers reminisced about the shop, recalling how they used to purchase their weekly newspaper there.

Your Chad approached Mansfield Council to find out details about the future of the shop.

A council spokesperson how the planning team have checked the planning history on public access and cannot see any record of a planning application on the site.

A store closure is unrelated to planning which is concerned with land use, as the only matters the council can consider are for proposed use, which would occur when a material change of use to a site is proposed.

Planning permission is also required for a change to a shopfront or new signage.

Will the shop now remain vacant, or is it possible for another shop to take its place?

Do you have any memories associated with this shop?

