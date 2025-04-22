Iconic Mansfield town centre newspaper store closes as owner retires

By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:23 BST
Mansfield town centre's newspaper kiosk with the familiar Chad shopfront has closed, as the owner has retired. But what’s next for the iconic corner shop?

Regent News on 1, Regent Street, marked by its 'Chad First' signage, has closed, causing many residents to wonder about the future of the shop.

It is believed that the owner has retired.

Over the years, the corner shop became a popular stop for weekly and daily newspapers.

June Fletcher from Mansfield shared that she worked at the newspaper kiosk in 1990, stating it was “always busy”.

Other customers reminisced about the shop, recalling how they used to purchase their weekly newspaper there.

Your Chad approached Mansfield Council to find out details about the future of the shop.

A council spokesperson how the planning team have checked the planning history on public access and cannot see any record of a planning application on the site.

A store closure is unrelated to planning which is concerned with land use, as the only matters the council can consider are for proposed use, which would occur when a material change of use to a site is proposed.

Planning permission is also required for a change to a shopfront or new signage.

Will the shop now remain vacant, or is it possible for another shop to take its place?

Do you have any memories associated with this shop?

Mansfield Regent News on Regent Street is now closed.

1. Now closed

Mansfield Regent News on Regent Street is now closed. Photo: Brian Eyre

A corner of the community.

2. Regent Street

A corner of the community. Photo: Chad

Regent Street pictured in the 1980s.

3. Regent Street

Regent Street pictured in the 1980s. Photo: Chad

Regent News, on Regent Street, with its 'Chad every Wednesday' shopfront.

4. Regent Street

Regent News, on Regent Street, with its 'Chad every Wednesday' shopfront. Photo: Chad

