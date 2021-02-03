Who remembers Barretts?placeholder image
I dug deep into our archives and discovered these must-see pictures showing how Mansfield's West Gate looked between the 1960s and 80s

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Feb 2021, 14:53 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 09:14 BST
These retro pictures show how West Gate in Mansfield town centre used to look from the sixties to the eighties.

West Gate has changed a huge amount through the years – from the busy market stalls of the sixties, to the eventual demolition of buildings to make way for the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

We scoured the archives to create this gallery showing the changing face of one of Mansfield’s busiest streets over the decades.

Have a look through and see if you can spot your favourite old shop, or you may even recognise one of the shoppers from back in the day.

A litter-covered West Gate in 1972

1. 1972

A litter-covered West Gate in 1972 Photo: Chad

Buildings were demolished to make way for the Four Seasons Shopping Centre

2. Demolition

Buildings were demolished to make way for the Four Seasons Shopping Centre Photo: Chad

The top end of West Gate, who remembers Boots being there?

3. Boots

The top end of West Gate, who remembers Boots being there? Photo: Chad

As the town has developed, many buildings have demolished to make way for the modern era.

4. More demolition

As the town has developed, many buildings have demolished to make way for the modern era. Photo: Chad

