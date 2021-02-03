West Gate has changed a huge amount through the years – from the busy market stalls of the sixties, to the eventual demolition of buildings to make way for the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

We scoured the archives to create this gallery showing the changing face of one of Mansfield’s busiest streets over the decades.

Have a look through and see if you can spot your favourite old shop, or you may even recognise one of the shoppers from back in the day.

Get more local retro content on our website.

2 . Demolition Buildings were demolished to make way for the Four Seasons Shopping Centre Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3 . Boots The top end of West Gate, who remembers Boots being there? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4 . More demolition As the town has developed, many buildings have demolished to make way for the modern era. Photo: Chad Photo Sales