West Gate has changed a huge amount through the years – from the busy market stalls of the sixties, to the eventual demolition of buildings to make way for the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.
We scoured the archives to create this gallery showing the changing face of one of Mansfield’s busiest streets over the decades.
Have a look through and see if you can spot your favourite old shop, or you may even recognise one of the shoppers from back in the day.
Get more local retro content on our website.
