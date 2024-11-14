Here are 26 dogs from our retro gallery across the Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Aug 2020, 10:36 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 12:40 GMT
Over the years we have taken pictures of adorable dogs across the county. Here are 26 of the best snaps…

Can you spot your four-legged friend in these wonderfully waggy retro pictures from our Nottinghamshire archive?

In 2010, Amber Judson won Mansfield Chad Pet competition. Owner Cathy Judson said she was a pleasure to have, as she is a lovely comical dog and she brought a lot of laughter to the family home.

In 2010, Amber Judson won Mansfield Chad Pet competition. Owner Cathy Judson said she was a pleasure to have, as she is a lovely comical dog and she brought a lot of laughter to the family home. Photo: Angela Ward

Can you spot your dog in these throwback pictures?

Can you spot your dog in these throwback pictures? Photo: staff

Sue Goddard from Worksop and her dog won first place at Bakewell Show in 2006

Sue Goddard from Worksop and her dog won first place at Bakewell Show in 2006 Photo: Steve Parkin

Elaine Shaw, left, and Rachael Shaw with ridgeback cross Bud at the Babworth Crossing Cottage Kennels on Mansfield Road, Worksop back in 2006

Elaine Shaw, left, and Rachael Shaw with ridgeback cross Bud at the Babworth Crossing Cottage Kennels on Mansfield Road, Worksop back in 2006 Photo: staff

