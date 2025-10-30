Alcohol - The 10 most popular alcohol brands in the UK, as ranked by YouGov

HAPPY HOUR: Raise a glass to beer festivals over the years in Mansfield

By Kate Mason
Published 30th Oct 2025, 11:00 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 14:43 GMT
We’re raising a glass and saying to cheers as we stagger back down memory lane and take a look at beer festivals over the years.

We’ve dug out some snap shots from the archive to look back at residents enjoying a good old knees up at beer related shindigs across Mansfield.

Get your beer goggles on and enjoy a scroll – Do you recognise anyone you know?

Check out our selection of images from beer festivals across Mansfield over the years. Pictured Mick Bull, left, Chairman of the Mansfield and Ashfield Branch of C.A.M.R.A. toasts the success of the 23rd Mansfield Real Ale Festival with Coun Derek Evans, centre and the branch publicity officer Keith Wells at the launch held at the Rufford Arms in 2013.

1. Cheers

Check out our selection of images from beer festivals across Mansfield over the years. Pictured Mick Bull, left, Chairman of the Mansfield and Ashfield Branch of C.A.M.R.A. toasts the success of the 23rd Mansfield Real Ale Festival with Coun Derek Evans, centre and the branch publicity officer Keith Wells at the launch held at the Rufford Arms in 2013. Photo: Roger Grayson

Mick Bull, left, Chairman of the Mansfield and Ashfield Branch of C.A.M.R.A. toasts the success of the 23rd Mansfield Real Ale Festival at the Rufford Arms in 2013.

2. Happy Hour

Mick Bull, left, Chairman of the Mansfield and Ashfield Branch of C.A.M.R.A. toasts the success of the 23rd Mansfield Real Ale Festival at the Rufford Arms in 2013. Photo: Roger Grayson

South Normanton beer festival in 2013. Danielle Stocks, Chris Vincent and Paul Fowler with their selection of beers.

3. Knees up

South Normanton beer festival in 2013. Danielle Stocks, Chris Vincent and Paul Fowler with their selection of beers. Photo: Anne Shelley

South Normanton beer festival in 2013. Volunteer Karen McCann pulls the beer.

4. Last orders

South Normanton beer festival in 2013. Volunteer Karen McCann pulls the beer. Photo: Anne Shelley

