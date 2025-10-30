HAPPY HOUR: Raise a glass to beer festivals over the years in Mansfield

We’ve dug out some snap shots from the archive to look back at residents enjoying a good old knees up at beer related shindigs across Mansfield.
Get your beer goggles on and enjoy a scroll – Do you recognise anyone you know?
1. Cheers
Check out our selection of images from beer festivals across Mansfield over the years. Pictured Mick Bull, left, Chairman of the Mansfield and Ashfield Branch of C.A.M.R.A. toasts the success of the 23rd Mansfield Real Ale Festival with Coun Derek Evans, centre and the branch publicity officer Keith Wells at the launch held at the Rufford Arms in 2013. Photo: Roger Grayson
2. Happy Hour
Mick Bull, left, Chairman of the Mansfield and Ashfield Branch of C.A.M.R.A. toasts the success of the 23rd Mansfield Real Ale Festival at the Rufford Arms in 2013. Photo: Roger Grayson
3. Knees up
South Normanton beer festival in 2013. Danielle Stocks, Chris Vincent and Paul Fowler with their selection of beers. Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Last orders
South Normanton beer festival in 2013. Volunteer Karen McCann pulls the beer. Photo: Anne Shelley