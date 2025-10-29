GREAT OUTDOORS: Retro images at popular Mansfield nature reserve

By Kate Mason
Published 29th Oct 2025, 09:00 GMT
Autumn is the perfect time to explore the natural beauty right on your doorstep in Mansfield.

One of the region’s most popular open spaces is Quarry Lane Nature Reserve on Quarry Lane, Mansfield.

We’ve taken a look in our archive and found some images from 2016 when a new picnic area was first opened to the publuc.

Quarry Lane was designated as a Local Nature Reserve in 2004 because of its importance to wildlife and the community.

Do you recognise anyone in these images?

Step back in time with these 2016 images from Quarry Lane Nature Reserve

1. Natural beauty

Step back in time with these 2016 images from Quarry Lane Nature Reserve Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Official opening of Quarry Lane Nature Reserve picnic site, Mansfield Executive Mayor Kate Allsop is pictured with children from Sutton Road Primary School in 2016.

2. Alfresco dining

Official opening of Quarry Lane Nature Reserve picnic site, Mansfield Executive Mayor Kate Allsop is pictured with children from Sutton Road Primary School in 2016. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Enjoying nature and a breath of fresh air at the official opening of Quarry Lane Nature Reserve picnic site, Mansfield Executive Mayor Kate Allsop is pictured with children from Sutton Road Primary School in 2016.

3. Fresh air

Enjoying nature and a breath of fresh air at the official opening of Quarry Lane Nature Reserve picnic site, Mansfield Executive Mayor Kate Allsop is pictured with children from Sutton Road Primary School in 2016. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Feature on Quarry Lane Nature Reserve

4. Nature

Feature on Quarry Lane Nature Reserve Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAutumn
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice