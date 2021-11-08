Did you pay your respects 30 year ago?
Did you pay your respects 30 year ago?

GALLERY: 22 fantastic photo memories of Remembrance Day in Mansfield and Ashfield

As the country prepares to remember our fallen, we are looking back over Remembrance Day events over the years

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:47 pm

From the sixties through to the noughties, take a trip down memory lane to remembrance parades over the years – with bands playing, wreaths laid and residents lining the streets.

See if you can recognise any familiar faces amongst the veterans and residents paying their respects.

Have a look through and see who you can spot.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this retro feature on our website.

Why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. 1964

Mansfield marketplace for the Remembrance Day service in 1964. Do you recognise any of the attendees?

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales

2. 1964

1964 and Mansfield's Remembrance Day service

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales

3. 1968

Laying the wreaths in 1968.

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales

4. 1968

Did you attend the ceremony in 1968?

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6