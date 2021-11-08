GALLERY: 22 fantastic photo memories of Remembrance Day in Mansfield and Ashfield

From the sixties through to the noughties, take a trip down memory lane to remembrance parades over the years – with bands playing, wreaths laid and residents lining the streets.

See if you can recognise any familiar faces amongst the veterans and residents paying their respects.

Have a look through and see who you can spot.

1. 1964 Mansfield marketplace for the Remembrance Day service in 1964. Do you recognise any of the attendees? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. 1964 1964 and Mansfield's Remembrance Day service Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. 1968 Laying the wreaths in 1968. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. 1968 Did you attend the ceremony in 1968? Photo: Chad Photo Sales