From strikes to schools: 15 fantastic photos of Mansfield from 1971

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Feb 2025, 14:14 BST
Here are 15 black and white photographs of Mansfield taken in 1971.

A lot happened in the UK during 1971, including strikes, the switch from pounds, shillings, and pence to decimal currency, and a change in the music scene from pop to rock.

Can you believe that 1971 was 53 years ago?

Check out these photos from Mansfield taken in 1971. Are you featured?

1. Strike

Mansfield Post Office workers went on strike over pay conditions. Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad

2. Music and Drama Festival

King Edward School pupils at that year's Music and Drama Festival. Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad

3. Racecourse

Do you remember cooling off at Mansfield's Racecourse pool in the early 70s? Photo: Mansfield Chad/National World

4. Pension protest

Mansfield pensions' protest from 1971. Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad

