From radio to Royal visits: Mansfield in a series of 20th century snaps

By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Feb 2025, 14:34 BST
Stunning black and white photographs from across Mansfield in the last century.

Take a look at these historical images showcasing Chad photos across Mansfield during the 20th century.

DJ Johnnie Walker and Radio 1 Club attendees at Mansfield Palais, 1970.

1. BBC Radio 1

DJ Johnnie Walker and Radio 1 Club attendees at Mansfield Palais, 1970. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
The Queen smiles during her visit to Mansfield in 1977.

2. Queen visits

The Queen smiles during her visit to Mansfield in 1977. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
1972 - Mansfield Woodhouse Mines Rescue Team.

3. Mines Rescue

1972 - Mansfield Woodhouse Mines Rescue Team. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Mansfield firefighters are pictured in 1980.

4. Mansfield Fire Station, 1980s

Mansfield firefighters are pictured in 1980. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldChad
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice