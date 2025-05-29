Former headteachers from Mansfield and Ashfield in 14 photos

By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th May 2025, 18:09 BST
We are delving into the archives to reflect on fond head teachers from Mansfield and Ashfield schools in years gone by.

Whether you were top of your class or regularly found yourself getting called to the headteacher’s office, you will remember these men and women who helped to shape your education.

This retro photo gallery shows head teachers at their schools, with their pupils, teachers and special visitors throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Recognise anyone?

Pupils from Kirkby's Jeffries School enjoyed their new adventure playground in 2008. Pictured from left with headteacher Miss Helen Bent are Lucy Tuxford, Kurt Henshaw, Luke Chapman, Emily James, Declan Dawn, Leah Ward, and Joshua Farby.

1. Kirkby's Jeffries School

Pupils from Kirkby's Jeffries School enjoyed their new adventure playground in 2008. Pictured from left with headteacher Miss Helen Bent are Lucy Tuxford, Kurt Henshaw, Luke Chapman, Emily James, Declan Dawn, Leah Ward, and Joshua Farby. Photo: Anne Shelley

Simon Taylor, the head teacher of Kirkby College in 2010, and Craig Homer faced funding withdrawal for a sports project. .

2. Kirkby College

Simon Taylor, the head teacher of Kirkby College in 2010, and Craig Homer faced funding withdrawal for a sports project. . Photo: Angela Ward

In 2006, Kirkby Orchard Primary School won The Great Vegetable Challenge. Pupils from the school spoke with former Ashfield MP Geoff Hoon about the competition and their work. Pictured from the left are pupils Tom Simms, Molly Ellson, Ashley Slaney, and Florin Bailey, along with Head Teacher Mrs Trish Fallows and MP Geoff Hoon.

3. Kirkby Orchard Primary School

In 2006, Kirkby Orchard Primary School won The Great Vegetable Challenge. Pupils from the school spoke with former Ashfield MP Geoff Hoon about the competition and their work. Pictured from the left are pupils Tom Simms, Molly Ellson, Ashley Slaney, and Florin Bailey, along with Head Teacher Mrs Trish Fallows and MP Geoff Hoon. Photo: Jane Hilton

Headteacher Rob Cook got soaked in the stocks at the summer fair held at Orchards Primary School in Kirkby. This was the school's first summer fair, and the funds raised will be used to purchase adventure play equipment for the students. 2007.

4. Orchards Primary School

Headteacher Rob Cook got soaked in the stocks at the summer fair held at Orchards Primary School in Kirkby. This was the school's first summer fair, and the funds raised will be used to purchase adventure play equipment for the students. 2007. Photo: Chad

