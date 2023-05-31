To add to the sense of occasion, this year’s inaugural celebrations are on the birthday of Major Hayman Rookes, the man the Major Oak in the forest is named after.
Check out these 15 photos…
1. 1955
A young boy dressed as Robin Hood climbing into the hollow on oak tree in Sherwood Forest. (Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images) Photo: Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images
2. Major Oak
Major Oak, Edwinstowe, Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire, c1900. Photo: Heritage Images
3. 2012 Olympics
Torchbearer Laura Graves stands in front of The Major Oak in Sherwood Forest whilst holding the Olympic Flame alongside 21st century Robin Hood Ade Andrews and Sylvia Robson and local school children on Day 41 of the Olympic Flame Torch Relay leg on June 28, 2012 in Nottinghamshire. Photo: LOCOG/Getty
4. A visit from Robin Hood
Foundation pupils at Robin Hood Primary School meet up with Sherwood Forest legend Robin Hood when he visited the Mansfield Woodhouse School with a sapling from the Major Oak. They are from left, Louise Keogh, Joshua Lancashire and Connor Sheldon. 2007. Photo: Anne Shelley