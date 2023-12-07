News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
2011: Pupils from Kimberley Primary School are pictured carol singing at Giltbrook Retail Park.2011: Pupils from Kimberley Primary School are pictured carol singing at Giltbrook Retail Park.
2011: Pupils from Kimberley Primary School are pictured carol singing at Giltbrook Retail Park.

Enjoy these fabulous festive snaps from Advertiser archives

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Dec 2023, 21:00 GMT

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these festive photos?

2009: This youngster is paying a visit to Father Christmas at Kimberley’s Holy Trinity Church Bazaar.

1. Festive group shot

2009: This youngster is paying a visit to Father Christmas at Kimberley’s Holy Trinity Church Bazaar. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
2012: Father Christmas pops in to see pupils at Brookhill Leys Primary School in Eastwood.

2. Superb shot

2012: Father Christmas pops in to see pupils at Brookhill Leys Primary School in Eastwood. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
2011: Children from Scribblers and members of Eastwood Photographic Society are pictured at Eastwood Safe Centre.

3. Seasonal snap

2011: Children from Scribblers and members of Eastwood Photographic Society are pictured at Eastwood Safe Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
2012: Kimberley School pupils sing Christmas carols at Kimberley Sainsburys.

4. Spot anyone you know?

2012: Kimberley School pupils sing Christmas carols at Kimberley Sainsburys. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page