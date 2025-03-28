Empty streets, closures and social distancing: Five years since Mansfield and Ashfield went into lockdown

March 2025 marked five years since the start of the first Coronavirus lockdown.

Back in March 2020, the world underwent a dramatic transformation, as most services, except for essential ones, came to a halt.

Millions of people were furloughed, and we were suddenly confronted with this new reality, uncertain of when or if things would return to normal.

Five years later, we are looking back on the year Mansfield and Ashfield stood still.

1 . Empty streets Take a look back at Mansfield's empty streets during lockdown. Here is Bridge Street.

3 . Market closure Mansfield Market reopened in June 2020 after being closed for several months. Even after reopening, social distancing measures were implemented.

4 . One-way system In June, Mansfield Market reopened after lockdown measures eased in 2020, albeit with restrictions in place in a bid to limit the spread of Coronavirus. It had a one-way system.