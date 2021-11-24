Old-fashioned desks and paperwork scattered all over the floor. Did you sit here?
Eerie pictures reveal what abandoned Mansfield General Hospital looked like before it was demolished

Mansfield General Hospital was built in 1890 and closed its doors on September 13 1992.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 4:37 pm

The building lay empty for many years, until it was finally demolished over a six month period in 2013.

The hospital was built to serve a growing Mansfield community, at a time when diseases such as typhoid, smallpox, tuberculosis and diptheria were common.

The original structure was built at a cost of £2,000 on West Hill Drive, and had just five beds, however demand meant that many extensions would be built over the years.

As the years passed, services were slowly transferred to King’s Mill hospital, before it’s doors closed for good in 1992.

A local photographer was given permission to take photographs prior to the demolition, and shows an eerie scene of discarded paperwork and medical equipment.

1. Crumbling

The roof has fallen in, but the majority of the structure has stood the test of time.

Photo: L Jackson

2. Ward signage

A real piece of history here.

Photo: L Jackson

3. In all it's glory

The hospital in it's heyday in 1980.

Photo: JPI Media

4. The outside of the hospital

Boarded up just prior to demolition.

Photo: Anne Shelley

