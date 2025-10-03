Eastwood Rewind: A Trip Back to the Noughties

The scars of the mining industry's decline in the 80s were fading, replaced by a spirit of regeneration. But amid the new developments, the town's unique character and fierce sense of local pride remained intact, as did its deep connection to its most famous son, D.H. Lawrence.
1. Mother & Toddlers
2006: A superb shot taken at a mother and toddler group in Kimberley during their Hallowe’en party. Photo: National World
2. Eastwood Miniature Club
2008: These ladies proudly show off their fabulous work at the Eastwood Miniature Club exhibition. Photo: National World
3. Hemlock Happening
2009: Arts development manager Clare Jones and arts event officer Jane Proctor discuss the weather after the Hemlock Happening was cancelled. Photo: National World
4. Getting Ready for the Match
2008: A fantastic group shot of Eastwood Police Station youths getting ready to see a Nottingham Forest match. Photo: National World