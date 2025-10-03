Eastwood Rewind: A Trip Back to the Noughties

Stepping back to the noughties reveals an Eastwood grappling with its past while forging a new identity.

The scars of the mining industry's decline in the 80s were fading, replaced by a spirit of regeneration. But amid the new developments, the town's unique character and fierce sense of local pride remained intact, as did its deep connection to its most famous son, D.H. Lawrence.

We delved into our archives to allow you to step back in time and reminisce.

2006: A superb shot taken at a mother and toddler group in Kimberley during their Hallowe’en party.

1. Mother & Toddlers

2006: A superb shot taken at a mother and toddler group in Kimberley during their Hallowe'en party.

2008: These ladies proudly show off their fabulous work at the Eastwood Miniature Club exhibition.

2. Eastwood Miniature Club

2008: These ladies proudly show off their fabulous work at the Eastwood Miniature Club exhibition.

2009: Arts development manager Clare Jones and arts event officer Jane Proctor discuss the weather after the Hemlock Happening was cancelled.

3. Hemlock Happening

2009: Arts development manager Clare Jones and arts event officer Jane Proctor discuss the weather after the Hemlock Happening was cancelled.

2008: A fantastic group shot of Eastwood Police Station youths getting ready to see a Nottingham Forest match.

4. Getting Ready for the Match

2008: A fantastic group shot of Eastwood Police Station youths getting ready to see a Nottingham Forest match.

